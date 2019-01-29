Arianne Phosphate (DAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 43200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

