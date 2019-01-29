Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469,870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned about 0.27% of Apollo Investment worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 94.0% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Apollo Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

