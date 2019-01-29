Angkor Gold (ANK) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Angkor Gold Corp (CVE:ANK) rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 124,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 48,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Angkor Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Cambodia. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has five exploration licenses covering an area of 983 square kilometers in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company holds interests in the Banlung, Oyadao, Oyadao South, Andong Meas, and Koan Nheak properties.

