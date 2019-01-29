Analysts Set Verastem Inc (VSTM) Price Target at $14.22

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.
