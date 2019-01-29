Analysts Set Verastem Inc (VSTM) Price Target at $14.22

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

