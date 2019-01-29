Analysts Set TowneBank (TOWN) PT at $33.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

TOWN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,603. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). TowneBank had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 11.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

