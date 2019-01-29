Analysts Set SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Price Target at $9.00

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

SNDE opened at $3.08 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

