Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Target Price at $114.17

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $120.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.