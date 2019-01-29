Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $351,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $637,949 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.