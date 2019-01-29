Analysts Expect Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($2.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.38) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

SOHU stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,708. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $774.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.