Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce $129.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.21 million and the highest is $130.12 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $83.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $431.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $434.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $513.07 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $532.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,633. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -64.10%.

In other CSI Compressco news, President Owen Serjeant acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $48,578.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 165,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

