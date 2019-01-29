Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Trecora Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million.

TREC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg bought 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,079 shares of company stock worth $402,919. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,785. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

