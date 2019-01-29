Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.61 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Thor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $350,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,906.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,113,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 302,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7,840.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,669. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

