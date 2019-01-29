Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $284,796.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after buying an additional 2,278,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after buying an additional 2,151,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,260,000 after buying an additional 1,712,102 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,400,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,102,000 after buying an additional 627,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 224,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

