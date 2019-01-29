Analysts Anticipate Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) to Post ($0.23) Earnings Per Share

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medical Transcription Billing an industry rank of 28 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Medical Transcription Billing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 27,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $136,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $53,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,469 shares of company stock valued at $210,388. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 59.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

