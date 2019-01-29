Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 384.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354,648. The stock has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

