Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.46 Million

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $75.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $73.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $60.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $282.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $288.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $344.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.87. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $157,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $346,977.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,559 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,524. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,987,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 267,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 140,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 566,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

