Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) is Somerset Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 18,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.85.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

