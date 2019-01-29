AMETEK (AME) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,860. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

