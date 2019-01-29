American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

AMWD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. 11,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $140.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $151,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,198.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $270,770. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,883,000 after buying an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 488,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,362,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

