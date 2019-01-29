Amedisys (AMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $142.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “During its third quarter 2018, within Home Health and Hospice, Amedisys witnessed encouraging growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. In this regard, Amedisys recently inked an agreement to buy national hospice care provider —Compassionate Care Hospice. We are also impressed by the company’s solid performance in Personal Care division. A favorable demographic trend and strategic acquisitions also bode well for the company. We are currently looking forward to the company’s recent buyouts like Bring Care Home and ETPCS to expand its foothold in personal care. Over the past three months, Amedisys has been outperforming its industry. However, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns persistently pose challenges to the home health and hospice industry.”

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $43,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $897,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,879 shares of company stock worth $5,493,826. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after buying an additional 418,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $29,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 141.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

