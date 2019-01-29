Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,040,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $18,484,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $6,881,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642,575 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,946 in the last ninety days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amarin by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

