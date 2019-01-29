ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

IDOG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,822. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $30.24.

