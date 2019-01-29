Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.38. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$42.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AP.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

