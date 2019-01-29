Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s rising debt level leading to higher interest expenses, increase in, operating expenses, eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are concerns. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in a year. Also, the company has seen its 2019 estimate move down 1% in the last 60 days. A Zacks Rank #4 and Earnings ESP of -0.31% makes surprise prediction inconclusive as it reports fourth quarter results on Feb 6. Nonetheless, Alliance Data’s organic growth remained a key catalyst as reflected by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, which reduces net deferred tax liabilities, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Stephens set a $227.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.74.

Shares of ADS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,739. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $39,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,164,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

