Allakos Inc (ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $62.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allakos an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 52,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $2,252,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,744. Allakos has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

