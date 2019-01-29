Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,226,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,340 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of TD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 134,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 39.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/albert-d-mason-inc-sells-2260-shares-of-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.