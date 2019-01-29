Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in LKQ by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,807. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

