Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 344,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163,697 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 139,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,949. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. OTR Global lowered Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

