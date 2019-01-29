Aircastle Limited (AYR) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Aircastle worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aircastle by 54.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aircastle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE AYR opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/aircastle-limited-ayr-holdings-lifted-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.