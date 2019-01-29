Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $101,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 799,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,398. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

