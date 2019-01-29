AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,099 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,051,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,403,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,194,000 after purchasing an additional 402,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,149,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 985,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/aes-corp-aes-shares-sold-by-first-national-trust-co.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.