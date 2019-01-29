Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Reduced by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,814.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,299 shares of company stock valued at $63,728,576. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

