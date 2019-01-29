Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Position Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $187.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

