Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 405,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index accounts for 1.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx.html.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.