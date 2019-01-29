Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 80,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.
VTIP opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.18.
