Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,591 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $93.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-41591-ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-hdv.html.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.