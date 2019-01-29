ABB Ltd (ABB) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,439 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 187,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,809. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

