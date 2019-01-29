$970.37 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $970.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $965.22 million and the highest is $979.20 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,455. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

