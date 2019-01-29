93,923 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,336. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

