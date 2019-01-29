$83.32 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce sales of $83.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.63 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $85.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 million to $347.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350.81 million, with estimates ranging from $339.71 million to $364.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.75 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

CUBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

