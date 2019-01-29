8,141 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,066,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $146,141,000 after acquiring an additional 242,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,359,687.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,327.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,883 shares of company stock valued at $67,807,792 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,141 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/8141-shares-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm-acquired-by-goelzer-investment-management-inc.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.