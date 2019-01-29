4,484 Shares in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 282,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,662. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

