42,497 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,281.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 82,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

BOTZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 14,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,532. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “42,497 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/42497-shares-in-global-x-robotics-artificial-intelligence-thematic-etf-botz-purchased-by-ellis-investment-partners-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.