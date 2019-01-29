42,497 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,281.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 82,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter.
BOTZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 14,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,532. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.
