3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 3M were worth $51,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 537,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,899,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,289,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $259.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

3M announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

