$390.32 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $390.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $408.05 million. SLM posted sales of $332.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 164,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,140. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in SLM by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

