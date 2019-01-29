2,608 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,242,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $14,148,150 in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

