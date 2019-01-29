$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixter International.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AXE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:AXE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anixter International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,702,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,193,000 after buying an additional 228,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Anixter International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.