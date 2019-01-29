15,200 Shares in Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bovie Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bovie Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bovie Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of Bovie Medical stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,878. Bovie Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bovie Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

