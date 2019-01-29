12,299 Shares in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 748,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 523,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 212,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “12,299 Shares in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/12299-shares-in-nuveen-pennsylvania-invsmt-qlty-mncpl-fd-nqp-acquired-by-merriman-wealth-management-llc.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.