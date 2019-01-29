$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wyndham Destinations (WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.45 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $33,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,639 shares of company stock worth $4,268,134.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 82.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 22,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,539. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

